American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), which is $102.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $103.34 after opening rate of $102.988 while the lowest price it went was recorded $102.26 before closing at $102.43.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SERVICE CORPORATION SEEKS BIDS FOR COAL. American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following regions and terms:. You can read further details here

American Electric Power Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.81 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $84.20 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/22.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) full year performance was 15.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are logging -1.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.22 and $104.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2334297 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) recorded performance in the market was 15.58%, having the revenues showcasing 13.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.99B, as it employees total of 16688 workers.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the American Electric Power Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 91.24, with a change in the price was noted +19.01. In a similar fashion, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted a movement of +22.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,087,230 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEP is recording 1.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Electric Power Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.71%, alongside a boost of 15.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.88% during last recorded quarter.