Reason’s why I-Mab (IMAB) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $85.65

At the end of the latest market close, I-Mab (IMAB) was valued at $12.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.20 while reaching the peak value of $13.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.14. The stock current value is $14.52.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, I-Mab Announces Voluntary Lock-ups by Key Shareholders and Senior Management for Long-Term Commitment. I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company’s key shareholders including CBC Group (including its affiliates) and Hony Capital (collectively, the “Key Shareholders”) as well as its senior management team have voluntarily entered into a 180-days lock-up period commencing from March 31, 2022, and committed not to sell their shares in the Company during the lock-up period (the “Lock-up”). Actions are based on strong confidence in the Company’s globally competitive pipeline and rapid transformation towards a fully integrated biopharma company. The Key Shareholders and senior management may also consider extending the lock-up period subject to market conditions in the future. You can read further details here

I-Mab had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.75 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

I-Mab (IMAB) full year performance was -77.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, I-Mab shares are logging -83.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.00 and $85.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2319722 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the I-Mab (IMAB) recorded performance in the market was -72.91%, having the revenues showcasing -62.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 228 workers.

I-Mab (IMAB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.68, with a change in the price was noted -50.43. In a similar fashion, I-Mab posted a movement of -77.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 944,594 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

I-Mab (IMAB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of I-Mab in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of I-Mab, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.90%, alongside a downfall of -77.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.47% during last recorded quarter.