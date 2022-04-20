Investors have a limited window left to buy HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is priced at $2.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.59 and reached a high price of $1.6983, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.64. The stock touched a low price of $1.56.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, HeartBeam to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, today announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -63.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $5.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2038126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was -46.75%, having the revenues showcasing -46.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.96M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4823, with a change in the price was noted -2.09. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of -50.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 189,516 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.75%. The shares increased approximately by -3.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.05% during last recorded quarter.