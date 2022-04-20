Here is why Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.53%

At the end of the latest market close, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) was valued at $47.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.37 while reaching the peak value of $47.525 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.04. The stock current value is $49.06.Recently in News on April 8, 2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Updates Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Announces Related Conference Call. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”, the “Company”, or “we”) has revised the timing of its 2022 first quarter earnings release and now expects to release its first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. (Please note that, since the call will begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes prior to that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just prior to the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https://investor.knight-swift.com/, “First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”. You can read further details here

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.12 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $44.59 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was -3.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.22 and $62.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1420966 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was -22.37%, having the revenues showcasing -17.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.88B, as it employees total of 27400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.07, with a change in the price was noted -9.24. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -15.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,652,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.21%, alongside a downfall of -3.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.49% during last recorded quarter.