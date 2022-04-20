Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) is on the roll with an average volume of 143.62K in the recent 3 months

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) is priced at $8.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.49 and reached a high price of $9.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.46. The stock touched a low price of $8.70.Recently in News on April 18, 2022, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, May 2, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (866) 342-8591 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference code EARNQ122. International callers should dial (203) 518-9713 and reference the same code. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed via the “For Our Shareholders” section of the Company’s website at www.earnreit.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.earnreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. You can read further details here

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.07 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $8.70 for the same time period, recorded on 04/19/22.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) full year performance was -27.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are logging -37.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $13.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544431 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) recorded performance in the market was -15.88%, having the revenues showcasing -18.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.06M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.22, with a change in the price was noted -2.69. In a similar fashion, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT posted a movement of -23.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 182,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EARN is recording 6.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.83%, alongside a downfall of -27.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.85% during last recorded quarter.