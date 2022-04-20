Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Ready for an explosive trading day

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is priced at $4.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.31 and reached a high price of $4.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.67. The stock touched a low price of $4.08.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited files its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) today files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”). The report is attached to this release. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.07 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 132.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -14.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $5.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1556737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 110.19%, having the revenues showcasing 88.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 592.40M, as it employees total of 418 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +104.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,062,997 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borr Drilling Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.42%, alongside a boost of 132.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.26% during last recorded quarter.