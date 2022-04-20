Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is priced at $11.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.25 and reached a high price of $11.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.41. The stock touched a low price of $11.105.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their first quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Antero Midstream Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.56 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $9.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) full year performance was 31.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Midstream Corporation shares are logging -2.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.42 and $11.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 994154 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recorded performance in the market was 17.87%, having the revenues showcasing 8.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.43B, as it employees total of 522 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Antero Midstream Corporation posted a movement of +8.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,647,741 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AM is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.53%, alongside a boost of 31.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.67% during last recorded quarter.