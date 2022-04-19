The clock is ticking: Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

At the end of the latest market close, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) was valued at $44.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.48 while reaching the peak value of $44.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.40. The stock current value is $43.20.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update. Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today provided unaudited first quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada. You can read further details here

Teck Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.93 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $28.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) full year performance was 99.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teck Resources Limited shares are logging -3.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.14 and $44.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1952246 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recorded performance in the market was 55.48%, having the revenues showcasing 31.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.83B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.21, with a change in the price was noted +16.09. In a similar fashion, Teck Resources Limited posted a movement of +58.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,876,432 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TECK is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Technical breakdown of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Teck Resources Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.25%, alongside a boost of 99.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.87% during last recorded quarter.