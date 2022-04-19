Take note of this Trade Activity: RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), which is $0.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.556 after opening rate of $0.5196 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5022 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, RealNetworks Appoints Mike Cooley President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced the appointment of Mike Cooley to the newly created position of President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom. This new role is recognition of both the significant progress Real has made in developing KONTXT® into a core platform for Real’s future, and the large opportunities available to turn KONTXT into a very significant business at Real. You can read further details here

RealNetworks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) full year performance was -83.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealNetworks Inc. shares are logging -84.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2547860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) recorded performance in the market was -44.29%, having the revenues showcasing -38.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.78M, as it employees total of 281 workers.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7961, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, RealNetworks Inc. posted a movement of -46.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNWK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RealNetworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RealNetworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.55%, alongside a downfall of -83.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.58% during last recorded quarter.