Take note of this Trade Activity: Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is priced at $2.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.30 and reached a high price of $2.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.31. The stock touched a low price of $2.21.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations. You can read further details here

Globus Maritime Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.59 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) full year performance was -39.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Globus Maritime Limited shares are logging -57.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 809175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) recorded performance in the market was 18.57%, having the revenues showcasing 21.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.34M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Globus Maritime Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Globus Maritime Limited posted a movement of -3.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 309,136 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

Raw Stochastic average of Globus Maritime Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Globus Maritime Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.32%, alongside a downfall of -39.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.46% during last recorded quarter.