Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA). It is currently valued at $2.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.98, after setting-off with the price of $2.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.09.Recently in News on April 18, 2022, Iveda Receives $1.3M Smart Pole Purchase Order from New Strategic Partner for Agricultural and Solar Farms in Japan. Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a worldwide provider of AI video search, Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance and smart city digital transformation technologies, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with IP Dream, Inc. A $1.3 million purchase order for 50 units of Iveda’s Utilus smart pole is IP Dream’s initial order. IP Dream is a worldwide provider of IT and communications technology in Japan since 2004, whose customers include Hitachi, Canon, Toyota, Secom, NTT Group and Softbank. You can read further details here

Iveda Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.00 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.07 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/22.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) full year performance was -56.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iveda Solutions Inc. shares are logging -86.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $19.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4502211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) recorded performance in the market was -85.57%, having the revenues showcasing -84.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.11M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.60, with a change in the price was noted -6.80. In a similar fashion, Iveda Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -72.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 747,904 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Raw Stochastic average of Iveda Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Iveda Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.31%, alongside a downfall of -56.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 16.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -76.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.12% during last recorded quarter.