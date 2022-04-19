Perhaps this is the right time to buy: HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK), which is $33.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.98 after opening rate of $30.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.58 before closing at $30.58.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022. You can read further details here

HighPeak Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.74 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $14.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) full year performance was 352.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares are logging -5.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 374.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.95 and $34.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) recorded performance in the market was 125.41%, having the revenues showcasing 76.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.01B, as it employees total of 30 workers.

The Analysts eye on HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.79, with a change in the price was noted +19.43. In a similar fashion, HighPeak Energy Inc. posted a movement of +143.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 196,162 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HPK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

Raw Stochastic average of HighPeak Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.64%.

Considering, the past performance of HighPeak Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 152.87%, alongside a boost of 352.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.75% during last recorded quarter.