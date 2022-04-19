Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

At the end of the latest market close, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) was valued at $0.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.87 while reaching the peak value of $0.8876 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8001. The stock current value is $0.80.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on April 5, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted five new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 68,797 shares of the company’s common stock, and an aggregate of 33,450 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $1.11 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3800 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5841 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was -90.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -91.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $9.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2545322 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was -27.17%, having the revenues showcasing -14.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.58M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9905, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of -14.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,100,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.82%, alongside a downfall of -90.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.05% during last recorded quarter.