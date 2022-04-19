LianBio (LIAN): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

LianBio (LIAN) is priced at $5.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.14 and reached a high price of $6.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.01. The stock touched a low price of $5.14.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, LianBio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board. Scientific Advisory Board strengthens LianBio’s mission of bringing novel therapeutics to Greater China and Asia. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LianBio shares are logging -67.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $16.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 961969 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LianBio (LIAN) recorded performance in the market was -12.82%, having the revenues showcasing 7.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 553.11M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Analysts verdict on LianBio (LIAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.68, with a change in the price was noted -10.31. In a similar fashion, LianBio posted a movement of -65.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIAN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

LianBio (LIAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LianBio in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LianBio, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.82%. The shares increased approximately by 6.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.83% during last recorded quarter.