Gear up for the change! Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) has hit the volume of 2080548

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is priced at $3.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.50 and reached a high price of $3.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.59. The stock touched a low price of $3.13.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, Adagio Therapeutics Provides Update on Timing of Adintrevimab EUA Request. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases, recently announced positive preliminary clinical results from its Phase 2/3 clinical trials of adintrevimab (ADG20) and is providing an update on the anticipated timing for its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for adintrevimab for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The Omicron BA.2 variant, which has shown reduced in vitro susceptibility to monoclonal antibodies, has recently emerged as the current predominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. Adintrevimab, which has demonstrated broadly neutralizing activity in vitro against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, Gamma and Omicron BA.1, has markedly reduced neutralization activity in vitro against the Omicron BA.2 variant. Based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding adintrevimab’s lack of neutralizing activity against the BA.2 variant, Adagio is pausing the submission of an EUA request. Adagio intends to continue engaging with the FDA and monitor the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and the in vitro activity of adintrevimab against predominant variants in the U.S. to determine the optimal timing for its planned EUA request. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -96.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.57 and $78.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2080548 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was -56.75%, having the revenues showcasing -44.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 371.21M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.45, with a change in the price was noted -16.09. In a similar fashion, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -83.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,347,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADGI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.75%. The shares increased approximately by -18.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.91% during last recorded quarter.