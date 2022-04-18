The Stars are Aligning for Holders of JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (JD) is priced at $56.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.34 and reached a high price of $57.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.56. The stock touched a low price of $56.27.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, JD.com Announces Management and Board Changes. JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, is pleased to announce today that Mr. Lei Xu, president of JD.com, has been appointed as the CEO of the Company to succeed Mr. Richard Liu. Mr. Lei Xu will also join the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) as an executive director. All these appointments are effective immediately. Mr. Richard Liu will remain as the chairman of the Board and continue to focus on guiding the Company’s long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas. You can read further details here

JD.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.24 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $41.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was -26.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging -38.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.56 and $92.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4645741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was -19.28%, having the revenues showcasing -20.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.98B, as it employees total of 314906 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JD.com Inc. (JD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.29, with a change in the price was noted -30.79. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of -35.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,698,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of JD.com Inc. (JD)

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JD.com Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.20%, alongside a downfall of -26.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.83% during last recorded quarter.