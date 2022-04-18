Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.34M in the recent 3 months

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is priced at $0.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4451 and reached a high price of $0.595, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.44.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Tantech Subsidiary Announces New 10 Vehicle Order. – New 18 Passenger Midibus Order will Ship to Ecuador -. You can read further details here

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was -96.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -96.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $15.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16877556 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was -89.12%, having the revenues showcasing -86.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.80M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tantech Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3456, with a change in the price was noted -8.30. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -94.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,207,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Tantech Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.73%, alongside a downfall of -96.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.48% during last recorded quarter.