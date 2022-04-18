Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.73M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), which is $0.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2645 after opening rate of $0.2585 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.227 before closing at $0.26.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4). Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that it has granted restricted stock unit awards to eight (8) employees, as an inducement for them to accept employment with Surgalign, and representing the right to receive, in the aggregate, up to 1,494,826 shares of Surgalign common stock. Included in these awards was an award made to David Lyle for 1,200,000 shares on March 15, 2022. The remaining awards were granted on April 1, 2022. All awards were made under the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan. In all cases, one-third of the restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-eighth of the remaining restricted stock units vest on each subsequent quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date. You can read further details here

Surgalign Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2270 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) full year performance was -87.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares are logging -88.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2871837 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) recorded performance in the market was -67.88%, having the revenues showcasing -73.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.92M, as it employees total of 231 workers.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Surgalign Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5551, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,054,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Surgalign Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Surgalign Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.44%, alongside a downfall of -87.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.48% during last recorded quarter.