RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It is currently valued at $1.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.15, after setting-off with the price of $2.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.005 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.06.Recently in News on April 9, 2022, RLX Technology Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition. RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang has resigned as a member and the chairperson of the compensation committee (the “Compensation Committee”) and the nominating and corporate governance committee (the “Nominating Committee “) of the Company’s board of directors to help the Company comply with the relevant New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements on board committees’ independence. Going forward, the Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee will be composed entirely of independent directors, namely Ms. Zhenjing Zhu and Mr. Youmin Xi. Concurrent with Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang’s resignation from the Compensation Committee and the Nominating Committee, Mr. Youmin Xi was appointed as the chairperson of the Nominating Committee and the chairperson of the Compensation Committee. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.16 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -77.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -85.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $12.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4516917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -47.18%, having the revenues showcasing -43.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.84B, as it employees total of 725 workers.

Analysts verdict on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.19, with a change in the price was noted -2.99. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of -61.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,232,651 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.37%, alongside a downfall of -77.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.25% during last recorded quarter.