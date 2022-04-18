Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is priced at $24.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.94 and reached a high price of $25.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.70. The stock touched a low price of $22.94.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of market trading. You can read further details here

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.00 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $13.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) full year performance was 109.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are logging 0.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.35 and $24.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2302085 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recorded performance in the market was 54.00%, having the revenues showcasing 58.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 952.34M, as it employees total of 990 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.94, with a change in the price was noted +10.62. In a similar fashion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted a movement of +75.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 900,438 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNK is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.76%, alongside a boost of 109.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.56% during last recorded quarter.