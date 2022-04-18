Here is why Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recent weekly performance of -65.29% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), which is $4.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.87 after opening rate of $5.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.47 before closing at $5.15.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES MOU FOR DIGITAL ASSETS AND NFT FOR CO-CONTENT DEVELOPMENT. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on April 6, 2022 the Company’s subsidiary Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, HKSE: 1842 (“GUGIHL”) to (i) enter into a business relationship to be co-content developers of Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) and other digital assets for trading on the Ouction platform; (ii) to have Ace’s online digital assets exchange trading market place (called “Ouction”) to be one of the partners in the metaverse to be set up by GUGIHL; and (iii) GUGIHL to establish a team for the development of a metaverse. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.48 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was -5.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -88.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3713958 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 1.79%, having the revenues showcasing -37.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.45M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -13.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,178,880 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.82%, alongside a downfall of -5.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -65.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by -57.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.84% during last recorded quarter.