Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yunji Inc. (YJ), which is $1.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.14 after opening rate of $1.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.04 before closing at $1.06.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, Yunji Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated March 23, 2022, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the matter is closed. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5349 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -43.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -47.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700869 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 80.77%, having the revenues showcasing 82.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.10M, as it employees total of 1036 workers.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8216, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +41.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 310,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yunji Inc. (YJ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.38%, alongside a downfall of -43.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.26% during last recorded quarter.