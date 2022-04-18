Gear up for the change! Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has hit the volume of 4959592

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is priced at $30.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.31 and reached a high price of $30.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.13. The stock touched a low price of $28.31.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Replacement of Expiring Registration Statement. Star Bulk (the “Company”) has today filed a new automatic shelf registration on Form F-3 in order to replace the existing shelf registration statement which would have expired on April 11, 2022. In connection with the filing of the new registration statement, the Company has entered into Amended and Restated ATM Sales Agreements with each of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), each with substantially similar terms as the prior ATM Sales Agreements, which have been terminated. The filings being made today (the “Replacement Filings”) are solely due to the passage of time, and do not reflect any policy or strategy changes at Star Bulk. You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.00 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $18.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 90.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -4.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.37 and $32.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4959592 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 34.36%, having the revenues showcasing 43.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.88B, as it employees total of 181 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.85, with a change in the price was noted +11.58. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of +61.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,599,526 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.50%, alongside a boost of 90.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.07% during last recorded quarter.