Gear up for the change! Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has hit the volume of 510848

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is priced at $9.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.00 and reached a high price of $10.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.12. The stock touched a low price of $9.00.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Akanda Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering. Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”), an international medical cannabis company, today announced the completion of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $4.00 per share to the public for a total of $16,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company (the “Offering”), prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -68.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.63 and $31.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 510848 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was -6.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 285.27M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Technical breakdown of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Akanda Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.00%. The shares -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.35% in the period of the last 30 days.