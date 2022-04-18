First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $14.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.3299 after opening rate of $14.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.99 before closing at $14.24.Recently in News on April 18, 2022, First Majestic Produces 7.2M Silver Eqv. Oz in the First Quarter Consisting of 2.6M Oz Silver and 58,892 Oz Gold. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the first quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,892 ounces of gold. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 12, 2022. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.58 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $9.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -14.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -24.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.29 and $18.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3480325 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 28.17%, having the revenues showcasing 30.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.65B.

The Analysts eye on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.51. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +11.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,579,255 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.38%.

Considering, the past performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.02%, alongside a downfall of -14.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.52% during last recorded quarter.