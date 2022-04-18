BioCardia Inc. (BCDA): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), which is $1.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.73 after opening rate of $1.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.47 before closing at $1.73.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, BioCardia Announces FDA Approval of Its IND for NK1R+ Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Patients Recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress due to COVID-19. Phase I/II trial initiation expected in 3Q 2022. You can read further details here

BioCardia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8500 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) full year performance was -62.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioCardia Inc. shares are logging -70.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $5.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 748584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) recorded performance in the market was -23.20%, having the revenues showcasing -13.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.20M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9963, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, BioCardia Inc. posted a movement of -32.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,314,869 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

Raw Stochastic average of BioCardia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.90%.

Considering, the past performance of BioCardia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.66%, alongside a downfall of -62.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by -25.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.37% during last recorded quarter.