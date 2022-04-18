Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is priced at $5.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.565 and reached a high price of $5.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.58. The stock touched a low price of $5.55.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, Halozyme to Acquire Antares Pharma to Create a Specialty Product and Drug Delivery Leader. Transaction Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings in 2022 with Multiple Drivers to Accelerate Financial Growth Through 2027 and Beyond. You can read further details here

Antares Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.59 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $3.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) full year performance was 38.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antares Pharma Inc. shares are logging -0.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.11 and $5.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20796184 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) recorded performance in the market was 55.74%, having the revenues showcasing 57.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 949.20M, as it employees total of 201 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.61, with a change in the price was noted +2.03. In a similar fashion, Antares Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +57.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,117,241 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATRS is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antares Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antares Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.63%, alongside a boost of 38.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.06% during last recorded quarter.