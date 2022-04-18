American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), which is $1.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.7693 after opening rate of $1.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.75.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, American Rebel to Exhibit at the Illinois Deer Classic April 1 – 3 in Peoria, IL. American Rebel Holdings Inc. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -69.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $9.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 584558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was -74.06%, having the revenues showcasing -74.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.31M.

The Analysts eye on American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.80%.

Considering, the past performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.12%, alongside a downfall of -69.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.66% during last recorded quarter.