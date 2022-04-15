Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is priced at $17.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.10 and reached a high price of $17.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.10. The stock touched a low price of $16.945.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, Teekay Group Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report; and Announces Availability of Annual Reports on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2021. Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) today announced the publication of their 2021 Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on the Teekay Group’s website by clicking here. You can read further details here

Teekay Tankers Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.41 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $9.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) full year performance was 34.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares are logging -0.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.89 and $17.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 553128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) recorded performance in the market was 57.06%, having the revenues showcasing 45.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 563.93M.

The Analysts eye on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teekay Tankers Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.26, with a change in the price was noted +5.06. In a similar fashion, Teekay Tankers Ltd. posted a movement of +41.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 348,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNK is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Technical rundown of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay Tankers Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Teekay Tankers Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.82%, alongside a boost of 34.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.08% during last recorded quarter.