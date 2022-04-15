Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) was down -0.46%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), which is $19.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.83 after opening rate of $19.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.46 before closing at $19.55.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. You can read further details here

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.09 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $17.25 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) full year performance was 12.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are logging -3.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.29 and $20.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 635688 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) recorded performance in the market was -0.71%, having the revenues showcasing -0.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.38B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Analysts verdict on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. posted a movement of +4.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,083,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ROIC is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.33%, alongside a boost of 12.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.82% during last recorded quarter.