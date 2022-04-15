Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) was down -4.40%

At the end of the latest market close, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) was valued at $7.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.92 while reaching the peak value of $7.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.51. The stock current value is $7.60.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Arcos Dorados Reports Supplemental Historical Information. Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, is providing restated quarterly financial information for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, reflecting the Company’s recently-announced divisional reorganization, in order to facilitate the historical analysis of its performance:. You can read further details here

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.44 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $5.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) full year performance was 41.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares are logging -9.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.33 and $8.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604600 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) recorded performance in the market was 30.36%, having the revenues showcasing 36.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B, as it employees total of 73438 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.54, with a change in the price was noted +2.43. In a similar fashion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +47.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,159,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCO is recording 3.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.35.

Technical breakdown of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.35%, alongside a boost of 41.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.45% during last recorded quarter.