KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 48.21K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ), which is $10.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.07 after opening rate of $10.065 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.06 before closing at $10.07.Recently in News on June 4, 2021, KINS Technology Group, Inc. Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report. On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, KINS Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense. You can read further details here

KINS Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.07 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $9.97 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/22.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) full year performance was 2.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KINS Technology Group Inc. shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $10.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 638443 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) recorded performance in the market was 0.80%, having the revenues showcasing 0.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 347.31M.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, KINS Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +1.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KINZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KINS Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KINS Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.21%, alongside a boost of 2.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.90% during last recorded quarter.