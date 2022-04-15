Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $40.68

At the end of the latest market close, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) was valued at $48.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.12 while reaching the peak value of $49.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.90. The stock current value is $48.87.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast. You can read further details here

Helmerich & Payne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.17 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $23.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) full year performance was 83.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares are logging 1.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.93 and $48.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 825023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) recorded performance in the market was 106.20%, having the revenues showcasing 69.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.09B, as it employees total of 5932 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Helmerich & Payne Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.57, with a change in the price was noted +24.19. In a similar fashion, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted a movement of +98.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,558,811 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HP is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Raw Stochastic average of Helmerich & Payne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Helmerich & Payne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.24%, alongside a boost of 83.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.22% during last recorded quarter.