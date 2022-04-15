Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) was valued at $28.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.85 while reaching the peak value of $29.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.75. The stock current value is $29.01.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two KC Complete Auto Properties for $4.2 Million. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two KC Complete Auto properties for $4.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Missouri and are occupied under triple net leases to the corporate entity with approximately eight years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs. You can read further details here

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.81 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $25.54 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/22.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) full year performance was 1.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares are logging -3.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.54 and $30.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 560540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) recorded performance in the market was -1.36%, having the revenues showcasing 2.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.32B, as it employees total of 461 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Four Corners Property Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.77. In a similar fashion, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. posted a movement of +2.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 519,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCPT is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical breakdown of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.15%, alongside a boost of 1.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.51% during last recorded quarter.