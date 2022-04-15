Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

At the end of the latest market close, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) was valued at $2.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.00 while reaching the peak value of $2.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.96. The stock current value is $1.97.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Ree Automotive Appoints Josh Tech as Chief Operations Officer. Former Tesla leader brings operational and new product introduction manufacturing expertise from automotive and technology industries as REE opens global integration centers and readies for commercial production. You can read further details here

REE Automotive Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) full year performance was -80.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, REE Automotive Ltd. shares are logging -83.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $11.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542312 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) recorded performance in the market was -64.50%, having the revenues showcasing -62.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 646.57M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.52, with a change in the price was noted -1.79. In a similar fashion, REE Automotive Ltd. posted a movement of -47.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,426,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of REE Automotive Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.98%, alongside a downfall of -80.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.90% during last recorded quarter.