Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), which is $16.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.43 after opening rate of $16.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.21 before closing at $16.19.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results. You can read further details here

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.43 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $13.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) full year performance was 13.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are logging -3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.45 and $16.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 523014 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) recorded performance in the market was 12.25%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 757.30M, as it employees total of 2100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation posted a movement of +5.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 531,952 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACRE is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.70%, alongside a boost of 13.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.