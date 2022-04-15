Analysts Mean recommendation for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is priced at $22.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.55 and reached a high price of $22.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.52. The stock touched a low price of $22.15.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces an Agreement to Collaborate With Carbon Ridge on the Development of Onboard Carbon Capture. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“the Agreement”) with Carbon Ridge LLC (“Carbon Ridge”) to collaborate on the development of onboard carbon capture for maritime vessels. Carbon Ridge is a US-based startup working to commercialize existing gas separation technology without the need for large structural modifications. The Agreement addresses the collaboration for detailed front-end engineering, design, and validation process with a small-scale test unit onboard one of the Company’s vessels. You can read further details here

Scorpio Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.84 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $11.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) full year performance was 23.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are logging -7.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $24.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) recorded performance in the market was 77.21%, having the revenues showcasing 76.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Scorpio Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.80, with a change in the price was noted +7.56. In a similar fashion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +49.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,011,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNG is recording 1.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Scorpio Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.44%, alongside a boost of 23.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.38% during last recorded quarter.