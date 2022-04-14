The countdown is on: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), which is $6.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.245 after opening rate of $6.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.06 before closing at $6.16.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Kodak Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the full year 2021, including consolidated revenues of $1.150 billion and continued growth in key product areas such as SONORA Process Free Plates and PROSPER annuities. You can read further details here

Eastman Kodak Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.50 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $3.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) full year performance was -16.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastman Kodak Company shares are logging -46.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.45 and $11.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1170799 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) recorded performance in the market was 29.70%, having the revenues showcasing 34.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 507.63M, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastman Kodak Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Eastman Kodak Company posted a movement of -8.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,773,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KODK is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eastman Kodak Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.54%, alongside a downfall of -16.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.00% during last recorded quarter.