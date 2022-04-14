Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was valued at $10.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.25 while reaching the peak value of $11.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.61. The stock current value is $11.05.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, Super Group Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results. FY 2021 Revenue up 45% year-over-year to €1.32 billion. You can read further details here

Super Group (SGHC) Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) full year performance was 11.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares are logging -11.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.08 and $12.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 726700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) recorded performance in the market was 11.39%, having the revenues showcasing 11.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 617.70M, as it employees total of 840 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Super Group (SGHC) Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.28%, alongside a boost of 11.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.28% during last recorded quarter.