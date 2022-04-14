SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Quarterly Performance is 53.64%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) was valued at $17.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.91 while reaching the peak value of $18.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.66. The stock current value is $18.76.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021; PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “SandRidge”) (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

SandRidge Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.79 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $9.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) full year performance was 396.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SandRidge Energy Inc. shares are logging 2.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 431.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.53 and $18.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1119959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) recorded performance in the market was 79.35%, having the revenues showcasing 53.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 658.29M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

The Analysts eye on SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SandRidge Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.62, with a change in the price was noted +6.49. In a similar fashion, SandRidge Energy Inc. posted a movement of +52.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 846,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Raw Stochastic average of SandRidge Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.85%.

Considering, the past performance of SandRidge Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.52%, alongside a boost of 396.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.64% during last recorded quarter.