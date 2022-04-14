Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) was up 10.43%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK). It is currently valued at $1.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.2873, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.15.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, FLOTEK INDUSTRIES REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE’S CONTINUED LISTING STANDARD. Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTK) today announced it has received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The notification is a result of the Company’s average closing price for the 30-trading days ended March 31, 2022 exceeding the NYSE’s minimum requirement of $1.00 per share, based on a 30-trading day average. You can read further details here

Flotek Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9700 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) full year performance was -14.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flotek Industries Inc. shares are logging -43.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 624074 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) recorded performance in the market was 12.39%, having the revenues showcasing 19.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.91M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flotek Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0701, with a change in the price was noted +0.46. In a similar fashion, Flotek Industries Inc. posted a movement of +57.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,608,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTK is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Flotek Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.30%, alongside a downfall of -14.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.81% during last recorded quarter.