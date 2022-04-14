Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) was up 1.64%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), which is $48.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.997 after opening rate of $47.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.18 before closing at $47.83.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2022 First Quarter Results on April 27, 2022. Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced that it expects to release its 2022 first quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 28, 2022. You can read further details here

Arch Capital Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.15 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $43.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) full year performance was 18.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are logging -1.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.53 and $49.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598412 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) recorded performance in the market was 7.60%, having the revenues showcasing 2.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.70B, as it employees total of 5200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arch Capital Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.69, with a change in the price was noted +6.38. In a similar fashion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted a movement of +15.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,726,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACGL is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arch Capital Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arch Capital Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.40%, alongside a boost of 18.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.93% during last recorded quarter.