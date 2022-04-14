Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). It is currently valued at $0.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.672, after setting-off with the price of $0.6299. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.58.Recently in News on April 1, 2022, Pyxis Tankers Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 & Chartering Update. Maroussi, Greece – April 1, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on our website, www.pyxistankers.com. Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the annual report containing our audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting us using the contact details provided at the end of this press release. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3536 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was -20.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -39.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 889397 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 39.58%, having the revenues showcasing 38.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.67M.

Market experts do have their say about Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5589, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of -1.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 802,389 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.45.

Technical breakdown of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pyxis Tankers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.54%, alongside a downfall of -20.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.43% during last recorded quarter.