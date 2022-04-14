Recent Change of -1.83% in the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.10 and reached a high price of $1.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.09. The stock touched a low price of $1.07.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Sierra Metals to Release Q1-2022 Consolidated Financial Results on Wednesday May 11th, 2022. Shareholder Conference Call and Webcast will be held on Thursday May 12th, 2022. You can read further details here

Sierra Metals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8399 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/22.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) full year performance was -63.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sierra Metals Inc. shares are logging -72.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $3.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508597 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) recorded performance in the market was -21.32%, having the revenues showcasing -17.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.84M, as it employees total of 1317 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sierra Metals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3276, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Sierra Metals Inc. posted a movement of -24.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 492,172 in trading volumes.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sierra Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sierra Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.48%, alongside a downfall of -63.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.05% during last recorded quarter.