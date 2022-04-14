Recent Change of 1.69% in the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It is currently valued at $7.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.335, after setting-off with the price of $7.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.11.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, Closing of Previously Announced Exclusive Codeshare Agreement Between GOL and American Airlines. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL” or “Company”) (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on September 15, 2021 and February 7, 2022, announces the closing of the transaction involving the expansion of its commercial cooperation with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) (“American”) through an exclusive codeshare agreement for the next three years and an equity investment by American in the amount of US$200 million in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.3% participation in GOL’s economic interest (the “Transaction”). As part of Transaction, on the date hereof American and the controlling shareholder of GOL entered into a shareholders’ agreement which grants American the right to appoint a member to GOL’s Board of Directors for the term of the exclusivity provided in the Transaction. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -11.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -36.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.78 and $11.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2232206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 19.50%, having the revenues showcasing 21.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 13969 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.31. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of +22.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,236,731 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.69%, alongside a downfall of -11.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.11% during last recorded quarter.