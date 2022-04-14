Planet Labs PBC (PL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $12.31

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Planet Labs PBC (PL), which is $5.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.61 after opening rate of $5.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.05 before closing at $5.06.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Planet Releases Planetary Variables, Delivering Solutions for Soil Water Content, Land Surface Temperature, and Vegetation Biomass. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the release of Planetary Variables, a new product offering consisting of three pre-processed, accurate data feeds that measure the conditions of dynamic systems on the surface of the Earth. The three Planetary Variables feeds consist of Soil Water Content, Land Surface Temperature, and Vegetation Biomass Proxy to help customers make informed decisions in industries ranging from agriculture to emergency response. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Labs PBC shares are logging -54.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.28 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1866518 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Labs PBC (PL) recorded performance in the market was -9.27%, having the revenues showcasing -10.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.51B, as it employees total of 727 workers.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Planet Labs PBC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.41, with a change in the price was noted -5.63. In a similar fashion, Planet Labs PBC posted a movement of -50.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,509,944 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Planet Labs PBC (PL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Planet Labs PBC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.27%. The shares increased approximately by 1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.43% during last recorded quarter.