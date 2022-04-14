Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is on the roll with an average volume of 326.06K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), which is $1.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.58 after opening rate of $1.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.53 before closing at $1.56.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-Cancer Activity of Pelareorep Combined with CAR T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors in Science Translational Medicine. – Pelareorep-CAR T combination may expand the commercial potential of CAR T cells to solid tumors. You can read further details here

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) full year performance was -46.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are logging -54.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1184608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) recorded performance in the market was 12.23%, having the revenues showcasing -0.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.08M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6416, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. posted a movement of -15.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.42%, alongside a downfall of -46.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.64% during last recorded quarter.