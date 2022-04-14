My Size Inc. (MYSZ): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of My Size Inc. (MYSZ), which is $0.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.347 after opening rate of $0.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.28 before closing at $0.31.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, MySize Files 10K for Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Issues Shareholder Update Letter and Positive Outlook for 2022. Expects At Least $5 Million in 2022 Revenue Based on Existing Business. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5599 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2541 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -64.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -88.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616050 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -31.29%, having the revenues showcasing -25.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.32M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

The Analysts eye on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4600, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -60.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 711,465 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.34%.

Considering, the past performance of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.02%, alongside a downfall of -64.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.47% during last recorded quarter.