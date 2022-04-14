Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) is priced at $15.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.30 and reached a high price of $16.6164, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.27. The stock touched a low price of $16.20.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, D.R. Horton, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Vidler Water Resources, Inc.. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) (“D.R. Horton”), America’s Builder, and Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWTR) (“Vidler”) announced today that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which D.R. Horton will acquire Vidler for $15.75 per share in an all-cash transaction which represents a 19% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average share price and a 39% premium to Vidler’s book value of equity. You can read further details here

Vidler Water Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.85 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $11.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) full year performance was 77.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vidler Water Resources Inc. shares are logging -5.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.71 and $16.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1235483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) recorded performance in the market was 34.69%, having the revenues showcasing 38.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.73M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vidler Water Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.55, with a change in the price was noted +3.65. In a similar fashion, Vidler Water Resources Inc. posted a movement of +29.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,443 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VWTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vidler Water Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vidler Water Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.75%, alongside a boost of 77.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.47% during last recorded quarter.