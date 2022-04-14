Here is what you need to look for: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT). It is currently valued at $39.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $39.71, after setting-off with the price of $34.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $34.00.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022 and attend the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2022. PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares are logging -17.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.38 and $47.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 602226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) recorded performance in the market was 56.94%, having the revenues showcasing 70.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.62B, as it employees total of 205 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.95, with a change in the price was noted -1.77. In a similar fashion, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation posted a movement of -4.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 268,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRCT is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

Raw Stochastic average of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.94%. The shares increased approximately by 15.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.73% during last recorded quarter.